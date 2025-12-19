Burbank Girls Soccer Plays Spirited, Still Loses To Muir 3-1

The Bulldogs scored first but the Mustangs had three goals in a four-minute stretch.

By Rick Assad

Two evenly skilled girls’ soccer teams played with zest and determination at Kemp-Kallem Field on Thursday afternoon when Burbank High hosted Muir in a Pacific League clash.

The Bulldogs (6-3-1 and 1-2 in league) scored first but the Mustangs (8-1-1 and 3-0 in league), who had 13 shots on goal, tallied three goals across four minutes and prevailed 3-1.

Junior midfielder Jocelyn Morinaga’s goal from 25 yards in the 38th minute after senior midfielder Emily Taghon’s kick gave Burbank a lead and the bench and fans were inspired.

Dennis Leon is Burbank’s head coach and was pleased with the effort.

“We actually started the match well and earned that early goal, but we lost our composure after that,” he said. “Muir capitalized on a few breakdowns in a short stretch, and once they scored, the momentum shifted quickly.”

But in the 46th minute, Muir’s Vauna Harboyan nailed a 30-yarder that evened it at 1-1.

Lily Trujillo then rifled a 20-yarder in the 50th minute to make it 2-1 and Malia Love scored on a 45-yard kick in the 50th minute that made the deficit two goals.

Love began the match by getting off a 20-yard attempt in the 12th minute and Love then chimed in the 18th minute with a 23-yard kick.

In the 23rd minute, Love also unloaded a 27-yard penalty kick that missed too high and sailed over the net.

Taghon broke the spell with a 20-yarder kick in the 25th minute and Love added a boot from 30 yards in the 26th minute that went wide right.

On several occasions, the Bulldogs had chances to score but they were ultimately dashed.

“We did create chances down the left side, but our final ball and decision-making in the box weren’t sharp enough,” Leon said. “We rushed plays, didn’t connect cleanly, and missed opportunities to finish sequences that could’ve changed the game.”

Leon hopes to correct this for future matches.

“It’s something we need to be better at – staying organized, composed, and more clinical when chances present themselves,” he added.

In the 27th minute, junior midfielder Jocelyn Morinaga had a 32-yarder for the Bulldogs, who had nine shots on goal.

Love drilled a 25-yarder in the 29th minute. Love also tossed in a 15-yard attempt in the 35th minute.

Morinaga delivered a 27-yard kick in the 42nd minute.

Love collected four straight kicks and they came in the 54th minute, the 55th minute, the 56th minute and in the 59th minute. All of the attempts were in the range of 20 to 30 yards.

Morinaga had three kicks of her own and they came in the 63rd minute, the 72nd minute and extra time while Taghon also had a kick in extra time. All of the boots were more than twenty yards.