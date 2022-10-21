Burbank Girls’ Tennis Completes Season Sweep Of Rival Burroughs

Bulldogs win eighth doubles sets to register 14-4 Pacific League road win against Bears.

By
Charles Rich
-
0
33
(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Looking to finish the regular season on a winning note, the Burbank High girls’ tennis team faced a familiar foe in cross-town rival Burroughs.

Burbank turned to its doubles teams to pave the way, as it won eight sets to help register a 14-4 Pacific League win at Burroughs on Thursday.

The playoff-bound Bulldogs completed the two-match season series sweep against the Bears. Burbank posted a 13-5 home win on Sept. 27.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs, who finished third in league behind Arcadia and Crescenta Valley, got sweeps in doubles from Ellen Petrosyan and Molly Foenander, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, and Chihiro Kato and Jessica Han, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

Burbank, which reached the CIF Southern Section Division III quarterfinals last season, also got two doubles victories from Brianna Kobramasihi and Nairi Zeytornzian, 7-6(7-4), 6-1.

In singles, the Bulldogs received three wins apiece from Sena Hammel, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, and Bernadette Hovhanasian, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Burroughs, which took sixth in league, got a doubles win from Kaitlyn Glaim and Sage Mayre, 7-5. The Bears also received one singles win apiece from Elane Shane, 6-3, Hannah Lewis, 6-3, and Ally Stoliker, 6-4.

The Pacific League Tournament will take place Oct. 24 and 26 at Burroughs. The CIF playoff pairings will be unveiled Oct. 31.

