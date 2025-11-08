Burbank Girls Tennis Makes It Twice as Nice

Bulldogs top Long Beach Millikan, 11-7, in the second round of the CIF playoffs.

The Burbank High girls’ tennis made it two in a row over Long Beach schools Friday afternoon when the Bulldogs hosted Millikan High in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

Burbank defeated the Moore League wild card entry by an 11-7 score, just 48 hours after Burbank defeated Long Beach Wilson.

“We’re very excited to see what is ahead and we’re very happy that our hard work paid off,” Ilona Ghazaryan said “I’m glad we are able to get to the quarterfinals.”

This is the Bulldogs’ second playoff quarterfinal appearance under veteran coach Loi Phan.

Burbank (14-4) will travel to Santa Clarita to face Golden Valley on Monday in that quarterfinal match.

Ironically, a victory over Golden Valley might possibly produce yet another Santa Clarita Valley opponent as Valencia High is a possible foe in the semifinal round.

Burbank No. 1 singles player Daphne Harbaugh swept her sets, going 6-2 over Millikan No. 1 Camilla Speir, 6-0 over No. 2 player Charlotte Schivley and 6-0 over No. 3 player Londyn Tyler.

Burbank No. 2 singles player Elin Sepanian won two of the three sets.

The Bulldog freshman defeated Speir 6-2 and Shivley, 6-1. She lost 6-3 to Tyler.

Burbank No. 3 player Veronika Gevorgyan won two sets as well.

She defeated Millikan substitute Charlotte Fields 7-5 and Schivley 6-2. She lost 6-3 to Tyler.

In doubles, the Burbank No. 1 team of Ilona Ghazaryan and Jordan Prilutsky won one of three sets.

They lost 6-2 to the Millikan No. 1 team of Caitlin Ujiie and Leia Gray. They defeated the Millikan No. 2 team of Lily Seja and Camila Fratovich, 7-5. They lost 7-6(7-5) to the Millikan No. 3 doubles team of Payton Wallace Came and Gabriela Olivia Herrera.

Burbank’s No. 2 doubles team of Tamara Khachatryan and Ariana Khougaeva won one of three sets.

They lost by 6-3 scores to the teams of Ujiie and Gray as well Seja and Fratovich. They did defeated Wallce Came and Herrera, 6-3.

Burbank’s No. 3 doubles team of Elaine Ayrikian and Nare Tsaturyan won two of three sets.

They lost 6-3 to the of Ujiie and Gray, but defeated Seja and Fratovich, 6-4. They won 6-0 over Wallace Came and Herrera.

Millikan finishes its season at 11-10.