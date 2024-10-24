Burbank Girls Tennis Still Too Tough for Burroughs

The gap got a little narrower. Burroughs High improved on its performance on its own courts when it faced host Burbank Thursday.



But the Bulldogs were still too tough in earning a 12-6 Pacific League victory.



“It’s always fun playing against them because we are good friends. Winning this match is nice. They are our crosstown rivals. It was a battle,” Burbank No. 1 singles player Sena Hammel said.



Hammel helped Burbank earn a sweep in singles.



She won her three sets by going 6-1 over Burroughs No. 1 Hannah Lewis, 6-0 over Burroughs No. 2 Leslie Femenias and 6-0 over No. 3 player Abby Stell.



Burbank No. 2 singles player Daphne Harbaugh also earned a sweep as she went 6-4 over Lewis, 6-1 over Femenias and 6-0 over Stell.



Bulldog No. 3 player Mira Hammel went 6-1 oer Lewis, 6-3 over Femenias and 6-0 over Stell.



Burroughs won six of nine sets in doubles, something that pleased new Burroughs coach Tom Hardy.



“I thought they were awesome today. We are working the depth in the court a lot better. This is something we talked about the first time around wanting to improve upon,” Hardy said. “Not just working the court side to side, but also front to back. I thought they succeeded in doing so.”

Burbank and Burroughs seniors wanted to capture one last photo together at the conclusion of the match.



The Burroughs No. 1 team of October Siems and Ashley Sinovoi won 6-2 over Burbank’s No. 1 doubles team of Yeva Sarkisian and Ani Oganesian. Oganesian was later replaced in the lineup by Ariana Khougaeva.



Siems and Sinovoi won 6-4 over Burbank’s No. 2 team of Ilona Ghazaryan and Gulim Seitimbetova.



The defeated Burbank’s No. 3 team of Karina Gabrielyan and Tamara Khachatryan 6-4.



The Burroughs No. 2 team of Aly Stoliker and Hannah Mendoza went 6-4 over Sarkisian and Khougaeva, 6-4 over Ghazaryan and Seitimbetova. They won 7-6(7-5) over the No. 3 team of Gabrielyan and Khachatryan.



The Burroughs No. 3 doubles team of Dana Pitsker and Zoey Gould were swept, losing 6-2 to Khougaeva and Sarkisian, 6-0 against Ghazaryan and Seitimbetova and 6-1 to Gabriely and Khachatryan.



The teams won’t learn their playoff fate until November 4 when the CIF Southern Section releases its pairings.



The Pacific League individual tournament will take place next week at Burroughs.