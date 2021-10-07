Burbank Girls Tennis Still Too Tough for Burroughs

The Burroughs High girls tennis team changed up its lineup against host Burbank High Thursday by playing three new singles players in contrast to the first meeting between the two rivals.

The changes certainly made things interesting, but the Bulldogs, who are ranked No.2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, earned a 14-4 victory.

Burbank No. 1 singles player Cleo Wang earned a sweep.

(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

She won 6-0 over Burroughs No. 1 player Abby Stell, 6-0 over No. 2 player Hannah Lewis and 6-1 over No. 3 player Ava Marye.

Burbank No. 2 player Victoria Kalantar went 7-6(7-1) over Stell, 6-2 over Lewis. Erika Ayriyan came in as a substitute and fell 6-1 to Marye.

In doubles, the Burbank No. 1 team of Elli Sumera and Nairi Zeytounzian won 6-2 over the Burroughs No. 1 team of Madison Safarik and Vanessa Muga 6-2. They lost to the Burroughs No. 2 team of Isabella Harris-Bermudez and Lauren Pieri 6-2. Meeneh Mirzaians came in as a substitute to join Zeytounzian. She defeated the Burroughs No. 3 team of Aly Stoliker and Eve Kim-Brody, 6-1.

Burbank’s No.2 team of Brianna Khobramasihi and Sydney Lin went 2-6, 5-7. Sisters Jena and Lena Jabourian came in as substitutes and won 6-1 in their lone set.

Burbank’s No. 3 team of Arpi Krikorian and Lilyan Hawrylo went 7-5, 7-6(7-4), 6-2. Hope Towne came in as a substitute for Stoliker for Burroughs in the set that ended in a tie breaker.