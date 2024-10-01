Burbank Girls Tennis Too Much for Burroughs

Burbank High won eight of nine sets in singles and did enough in doubles to prevail 13-5 in a Pacific League match over rival and host Burroughs Tuesday evening.



“We were a little nervous because they are our crosstown rivals,” Burbank No. 1 singles player Sena Hammel said.



Hammel swept her sets by going 6-3 over Burroughs No. 1 Hannah Lewis, 6-1 against No. 2 player Leslie Femenias and 6-1 over Abby Stell.

“We knew it was going to be difficult but we were still going to give it our all, we were still going to have a positive attitude. I think we did well. Attitude is very important going up against tough players and tough teams,” Lewis said.



Burbank No. 2 player Mira Hammel lost 7-6(7-5) to Lewis. She defeated Femenias and Stell each by scores of 6-3.



Burbank No. 3 player Daphne Harbaugh went 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.



The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 5-2 in league) didn’t have as much success in doubles, but did enough to win five sets.



The No. 1 doubles team of Yeva Sarkisian and Ariana Khougaeva won two of three sets, going 6-0 over the Burroughs No. 1 team of October Siems and Ashley Sinovoi. They won 6-3 over the Burroughs No. 3 team replacement team of Bailey Robertson and Mela Gainer. Dana Pitsker and Zoey Gould played two other sets for the Bears.



The Burroughs No. 2 team of Aly Stoliker and Saya Davidson pulled off an upset of Sarkisian and Khougaeva, winning 7-6(7-5).



Burbank’s No. 2 doubles team of Gulim Seitimbetova and Ani Oganesyan fell 6-1 to Siems and Sinovoi. Ilona Ghazaryan replaced Oganesyan for the other two sets. The Burbank pair fell 6-4 to Stoliker and Davidson, but won 6-2 over Pitsker and Gould.



Burbank’s No. 3 team of Karina Gabrielyan and Tamara Khachatryan lost 7-6(7-3) to Siems and Sinovoi, but won 6-3 and 6-1 in their two other sets.



Burroughs is 4-3 in league and overall with the loss.