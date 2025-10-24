Burbank Girls Tennis Wins Again Over Burroughs

The venue may have changed, but the result did not Thursday when the Burbank High girls’ tennis team visited Burroughs in the regular season finale.

Similar to the first meeting between the two teams, Burbank came away as 13-5 victors.

“It is always fun to play against Burroughs because it is friendly fire. We like playing them because there is a lot of competition in the air,” Burbank No. 1 singles player Daphne Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh swept her three sets. She won 6-1 over Burroughs No. 1 Mia Chapman. She won 6-0 over No. 2 player Leslie Fermenias and 6-0 over No. 3 player Bailey Robertson.

Burbank No. 2 player Elin Sepanian also earned a sweep, after winning just one set in the first match between the teams.

She also won by 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Burroughs won three sets over Burbank No. 3 player Ani Oganesian.

Chapman won 6-3. Fermenias won 6-0 and Robertson won 7-5.

Burbank won seven of nine sets in doubles.

The Burbank No. 1 team of Ilona Ghazaryan and Jordan Prilutsky lost 6-4 to the Burroughs No. 1 team of Saya Davidson and Ashley Sinovoi. They lost 6-4 to the Burroughs No. 2 team of Dana Pitsker and Soso Bianchi. Prilutsky played with substitute Lilian Hamilton against the Burroughs No. 3 team of Lily Butler and Zoey Gould. The Burbank team won 6-4.

The Burbank No. 2 team of Tamara Khachatryan and Ariana Khougaeva won 7-6(7-4) over Pitsker and Bianchi and 6-2 over Butler and Gould. Karina Gabrielyan and Khachatryan defeated the Burroughs team of Davidson and Sinovoi 6-3.

Burbank’s No. 3 doubles team of Elaine Ayrikiyan and Nare Tsaturyan won 7-5 over Davidson and Sinovoi. They won 6-0 over Pitsker and Bianchi and 6-3 over Butler and Gould.

The Bulldogs finish the season as the third-place team from the Pacific League. Burroughs finishes in fourth place in league.

Both are expected to be selected when the CIF Southern Section releases its playoff pairings on Nov. 1.

“We’re really excited. We’re glad our hard work paid off,” Harbaugh said.