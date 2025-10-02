Burbank Girls Tennis Wins First Battle With Burroughs

Bulldogs earn 13-5 win in first match between the two rivals.

It wasn’t a complete sweep, but it was very close Tuesday afternoon for Burbank High junior Daphne Harbaugh as she faced crosstown rival Burroughs.

She lost just one game as the host Bulldogs earned a 13-5 Pacific League victory.

“Playing Burroughs is fun because I pretty much know everyone on their team. It is one of our funnest matches to play,” Harbaugh said.

The match was a battle for third place in the league standings as both had lost previously to just Arcadia and Crescenta Valley.

Harbaugh won 6-1 over Burroughs No. 1 player, senior Leslie Fermenias. She won 6-0 over Bailey Robertson and 6-0 over Dana Pitsker.

Burbank No. 2 singles player, freshman Elin Sepanian won two sets. She defeated Robertson 6-3 and 6-1 over Burroughs freshman Mia Chapman.

Burbank No. 3 singles player, freshman Veronika Gevorgyan was victorious in one of her three sets.

She defeated Robertson 6-3, but lost 6-2 to Fermenias and 6-1 to Pitsker.

In doubles, Burbank’s No. 1 team of Jordana Prilutsky and Ilona Ghazaryan earned a sweep.

They won 6-4 over the Burroughs No. 1 team of Saya Davidson and Ashley Sinovoi. The defeated the Burroughs No. 2 team of Lily Butler and Zoey Gould 6-4 and won 7-6(7-2) over the Burroughs No. 3 team of Lucy Ashby and Eleanor Lam.

Burbank’s No. 2 team of Karina Gabrielyan and Tamara Khachatryan lost 6-4 to Davidson and Sinovoi. The defeated Butler and Gould 6-4 and lost 6-4 to Ashby and Lam.

Burbank’s No. 3 team of Elaine Ayrikiyan and Nare Tsaturyan swept by going 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

The two teams will face each other again on Oct. 23 at Burroughs.