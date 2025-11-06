Burbank Girls Tennis Wins Playoff Opener

One never knows who they will draw in the CIF Southern Section playoffs under the current formula, which is decided by an algorithm. Hundreds of schools from around the section could be the opponent.

The Burbank High girls’ tennis team drew a big fish in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs in Long Beach Wilson, a school with a strong tradition in athletics and with an enrollment of more than 3,400 students.

The host Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat Wednesday afternoon, defeating the visiting Bruins 13-5.

Ironically, Burbank will face Wilson’s rival, Millikan High, in the second round of the playoffs on Friday at a site to be determined.

Wilson (6-5) finished third in the Moore League. Millikan made the playoffs as a wild card.

Burbank (12-4), which finished third in the Pacific League, got sweeps from its top two singles players.

Daphne Harbaugh won 6-0 over Wilson’s Penelope Hall, 6-4 over Wilson No. 2 player Camila Lapeyre and 6-0 over Penelope Tellez.

Burbank No. 2 player Elin Sepanian also earned a sweep as she defeated Hall 6-0, Lapeyre and Tellez, both by 7-5 scores.

Burbank No. 3 player Veronika Gevorgyan was swept in her sets, going 4-6, 0-6, 2-6.

In doubles, the Burbank No. 1 team of Ilona Ghazaryan and Jordan Prilutsky won two of three sets.

They went 6-2 over the Wilson No. 1 team of Sarah Weingartner and Haley Kaiser. They defeated the No. 2 team of Ashlyn Olmschneid and Lucy Cain, 6-1. They lost 6-1 to the Wilson No. 3 team of Zoe Loos and Abby Waitzman.

The Burbank No. 2 team of Tamara Khachatryan and Ariana Khougaeva also won two sets.

They fell 6-2 to Weingartner and Kaiser, but defeated Olmschneid and Cain 6-2 and Loos and Waitzman, 6-4.

Burbank’s No. 3 team of Elaine Ayrikian and Nare Tsaturyan earned a sweep, going 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.