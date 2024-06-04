Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Regional Housing Trust Funds Burbank’s Homeless Solutions Center

The first Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Regional Housing Trust (BGPRHT) capital construction grant was approved by the Board of Directors at their May meeting, paving the way for a pioneering, multipurpose Homeless Solutions Center in Burbank. The city was awarded the $3.45 million grant from the Trust as part of an expected construction cost of $5 million. The remaining funds will be sourced from various municipal funding channels. This milestone funding award fulfills the Trust’s mission to fund affordable housing for families and homeless individuals while supporting the City of Burbank’s Five-Year Homelessness Plan and a critical gap in their housing pipeline for interim and transitional housing. This marks the Trust’s first step in addressing housing needs with a regional approach, filling a missing resource in the tri-city area and expanding options for those experiencing homelessness across the jurisdiction.

“Obtaining this funding is a significant win for Burbank and our regional partners,” stated Board Chair and City of Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, “The Homeless Solutions Center is the first step in our goal of providing housing that meets the needs of all our community members. With this key investment, we can provide safe housing coupled with supportive services for our unhoused residents. This will benefit all members of our community, especially our most vulnerable.”

Victor Gordo, past Chair of the Board and Mayor of Pasadena, expressed his enthusiasm for the groundbreaking project, stating, “The Homeless Solutions Center is a high-caliber, innovative endeavor that caters to diverse needs and integrates seamlessly into Burbank’s broader planning. I commended Burbank’s problem-solving approach and look forward to other cities in the Trust learning from their experience as the first recipient of Trust funding.“ The Trust received an initial state funding allocation of $23 million, championed by California Senator Anthony Portantino through SB 1177, which authorized the formation of the Trust. Each city is eligible to use $6.9 million of the award for their preferred housing projects.

“The Trust demonstrated the power of combining state funds and proactive municipal funding to design solutions that improve the quality of life for all residents,” said Senator Portantino when told about the first award. “I look forward to seeing the Trust continue to make it possible to build urgently needed housing that directly addresses local community needs.”

The construction of the Homeless Solutions Center is anticipated to commence in early 2025, with a projected completion date in early 2026. This significant step forward underscores the collective efforts to address housing challenges and support vulnerable populations in our community.

The City Council recently approved the purchase of the old Hollywood Piano site that will be used for the center.