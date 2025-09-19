Burbank, Glendale Police Team Together to Arrest Jewelry Thieves Preying on Elderly Residents

Two suspects responsible for multiple distraction thefts targeting elderly victims across Los Angeles County, including the City of Burbank, have been arrested.

On September 15, 2025, Burbank Police officers responded to a report of a distraction theft in which two suspects approached an elderly victim and stole his necklace using deception techniques.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance video and utilizing technology to identify the suspect vehicle. The investigation revealed that the same vehicle had been used in the City of Glendale during several crimes, including a robbery where elderly victims were also targeted.

On September 17, 2025, Burbank Police detectives, working in coordination with Glendale Police, located the suspects driving through the City of Glendale. Detectives watched as the suspects approached elderly pedestrians and used distraction methods to steal jewelry. The suspects then entered the City of Burbank, where the female suspect exited the car and forcibly stole a necklace from an elderly woman.

The suspects attempted to flee but were quickly detained by detectives. Investigators also rendered aid to the victim, who sustained redness to her neck as a result of the robbery.

The suspects have been identified as a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both residents of Los Angeles. They were booked for 211 PC – Robbery, with formal charges pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Burbank Police Department extends its appreciation to the Glendale Police Department for their partnership and assistance in bringing these suspects into custody. The Burbank Police Department also reminds residents, particularly seniors, to remain cautious if approached by strangers and to report any suspicious activity immediately.