Burbank Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month takes place every year during the month of October. The purpose of this annual health campaign is to provide education, draw attention, and encourage regular screenings for the early detection of breast cancer.

Various City of Burbank departments have teamed up in observing and supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the following ways:

– Burbank Water & Power and Public Works field workers have pink hard hats; – The Public Works Department will illuminate City Hall with pink lights;

– Burbank Police Department will participate in the Pink Patch Project, during which personnel, may wear a pink version of the uniform patch;

– Burbank Fire Department will debut new t-shirts with a pink ribbon;

– City Council and City staff are encouraged to wear pink at the last Council Meeting in the month of October.

To learn more about breast cancer awareness, visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org/