Burbank Golf Makes It a Trifecta

The rivalry between Burbank and Burroughs in golf is one of the most interesting. Both teams practice together at De Bell Golf Course and know and root for each other all of the time.

But the Burbank Cup golf title is a special event. Every year the two teams square off and coaches of both programs come up with various scenarios prior to the start to determine how score will be kept for the two-day event.

Thursday evening Burbank captured the title by winning 11 ½ to 7 ½ over the Bears.

“Some people from our school newspaper and some people from our school news channel were documenting what happened today, so I think a lot of people Burbank will be talking about it,” Burbank senior Thomas Thornton said. “It’s a really fun event. Both teams have a great time, win or lose. It is a healthy competitive environment. It is a lot of fun to hang out with the guys.”

Burbank took a 4-1 lead over Burroughs after the first day as five pairs from each school played head-to-head and alternated shots over nine holes.

Bulldog group No. 1 Seiji Frye and Mark Alba shot 35 over the Burroughs team of Seth Malapote and Dominic Lingad, which shot 38.

Burbank’s No. 2 team of Harris McCormick and Brigg Matildo shot 40, winning by a stroke over their counterparts, the Burroughs team of Korbin Capili and Tyler Jones.

Burbank’s No. 3 group of Kyle Zalvin and Nicholas Aguirre shot 52 to top the Burroughs team of Elliot Figueroa and Marcelo Estrada, who shot 55.

Burroughs won in the No. 4 group spot, as Noah Rios and Henry Wehrenberg shot 53 over Thornton and Leo Diamond, who shot 56.

Burbank’s No. 5 pairing, Jonas Harmon and Noah Grigorian shot 47 to top the Burroughs team of Jarren Parungao and Ethan Pieri, who shot 54.

On Thursday, Frye won head-to-head over Malapote. Lingad defeated Alba.

Burbank’s Harris McCormick won head-to-head over Capili. Jones gave Burroughs a win with his victory over Dominic D’Alfonso.

Matildo won over Figueroa in his head-to-head matchup and Zalvin topped Estrada.

Burbank’s Harmon won over Noah Rios. Wehrenberg gave Burroughs a point with a win over Noah Grigorian.

Thornton topped Pieri. Burroughs’ Jhared Concepcion defeated Burbank’s Liam Collazos.

Burbank’s Aguirre and Parungao tied. Burroughs’ Mateo Roldan topped Burbank’s Leo Diamond.

Burroughs’ Peter Doomanis topped Burbank’s Lincoln Zick and Burbank’s Stephen Thomas topped Burroughs Daniel Hidalgo.