Burbank Has Board and Committee Vacancies to Fill

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors and the Community Development Goals Committee beginning September 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors – TERM – 2 year

Community Development Goals Committee – TERM – Unexpired term until 7-31-2022

NO. OF VACANCIES – 1 each

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Thursday, September 30, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the October 12, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)