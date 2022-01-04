Burbank has Vacancies on Both ‘Art in Public Places’ and ‘Charter Review’ Committees

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Art in Public Places Committee (Unexpired term until 7-31-2022) and the Charter Review Committee (until the review is complete) beginning January 3, 2022 through February 2, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, February 2, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the February 15, 2022 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)