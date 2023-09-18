Burbank Has Vacancy on Board of Library Trustees

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Board of Library Trustees beginning September 13, 2023, through October 13, 2023. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, October 13, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication, mailed, or dropped off at the City Clerk’s Office (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals). The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the October 24, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting.All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407)