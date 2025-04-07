Burbank has Vacancy on Landlord-Tenant Commission

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Landlord-Tenant Commission beginning April 3, 2025, through May 5, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication.

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, May 5, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the May 20, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Landlord-Tenant Commission Information

The Landlord-Tenant Commission is committed to resolving residential landlord and tenant disputes through education, informal mediation, and providing resources and shall have the following powers and duties:

To recommend to the Council rules, regulations, and guidelines for rent increases; To mediate rent adjustment disputes between landlords and tenants; To receive complaints pertaining to rent adjustments which exceed the guidelines established by the Council; To serve as a medium through which landlords and tenants may exchange information, coordinate programs, and engage in joint endeavors concerning landlord-tenant relations; To become familiar with landlord-tenant developments in other communities; To provide tenant referrals to appropriate public and private agencies; To perform such advisory functions as are delegated to it by the provisions of Burbank Municipal Code Section 2-1-417 or other action of the Council.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851

(818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

