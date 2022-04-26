Burbank High Principal, Dr. Thomas Crowther, Resigns to Take Job in Los Angeles

Burbank High School Principal, Dr. Thomas Crowther, has announced that he is leaving Burbank High School as Principal on May 13, just short of three years after being appointed to the position of Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment K -12 with one of the original charter organizations in Los Angeles.

Crowther is the second High School Principal to leave the District this year after Monterey Principal David Guyer announced he was leaving to take a position out of the State of California. Burroughs has a new Principal this year with Dr. Matt Chambers, who took over for Deborah Madrigal who resigned last year.

District officials have yet to comment on Crowther’s departure when asked for comment. If they respond we will update this story to include any comments.

myBurbank obtained the following is the announcement made by Crowther.