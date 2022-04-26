Burbank High Principal, Dr. Thomas Crowther, Resigns to Take Job in Los Angeles

Burbank High School Principal, Dr. Thomas Crowther, has announced that he is leaving Burbank High School as Principal on May 13, just short of three years after being appointed to the position of Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment K -12 with one of the original charter organizations in Los Angeles.
Crowther is the second High School Principal to leave the District this year after Monterey Principal David Guyer announced he was leaving to take a position out of the State of California. Burroughs has a new Principal this year with Dr. Matt Chambers, who took over for Deborah Madrigal who resigned last year.
District officials have yet to comment on Crowther’s departure when asked for comment. If they respond we will update this story to include any comments.
myBurbank obtained the following is the announcement made by Crowther.
Dear Burbank High School Families,
When I came back to BHS in July of 2019 it was a very special homecoming for me. It is with mixed emotions that I share I have resigned as principal of Burbank HS effective May 13, 2022 to take a new opportunity as a Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment K -12 with one of the original charter organizations in Los Angeles. I feel that this is the right move at the right time for both me and my family.
I will miss our amazing students. It has been an honor to be a small part of such a special time in their lives and to have been trusted with guiding them during a once in a lifetime pandemic. Thank you for trusting us with your Bulldog! Given that I am a byproduct of BUSD, a long-time resident of the City of Burbank and that this is the district where my children attend school I will remain an advocate for the students of this district and I am committed to seeing it make the changes I believe necessary in the challenges ahead.
Yours in education,
Dr. Crowther