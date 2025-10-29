Burbank High School Community Rallies to Rename Library in Honor of Legendary Educator Dave Thomson

A dedicated group of faculty, alumni, and community members at Burbank High School is leading an effort to permanently honor the legacy of one of its most influential educators, Dave Thomson, by renaming the school’s library the Dave Thomson Library. The project, which recently received official approval from the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education, now moves into a public fundraising phase to bring the tribute to life.

Dave Thomson, who retired in 2020 after an illustrious 35-year career as a history teacher at BHS, is remembered by colleagues and former students as a “legend” and a “model teacher” who left an indelible mark on the campus community.

The idea to honor Thomson originated upon his retirement but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort was revived in 2024 by a passionate group of his colleagues, including teachers Patrick McMenamin and Paul McNiff, and librarian Alicia Boote.

“Many current and retired staff were asked for their thoughts on naming the library after Dave Thomson,” McMenamin explained. “The feedback was emphatic and unanimously in favor of pursuing this.”

Following their proposal to the Board of Education in November 2024, a formal renaming committee was established. The committee, led by then-assistant superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias, included a diverse group of staff, administrators, a student, a parent, and a board member. After a unanimous vote in favor, the proposal was officially approved by the board in June 2025.

Thomson’s influence extended far beyond his Advanced Placement U.S. History classroom. Throughout his tenure, he served as the Social Science Department Chair, a mentor teacher for new educators, and the Key Club Advisor for a club of over 300 students. He also chaired the school’s Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accreditation self-study and was the lead author and editor-in-chief of “Burbank High School: The Blue and White Wave High,” a comprehensive book celebrating the school’s centennial. His dedication earned him numerous accolades, including being named Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year for 1999-2000.

Testimonials from those who worked alongside him and learned from him paint a picture of a humble, passionate, and transformative educator.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor Dave Thomson than by naming the BHS library after him,” said former BHS principal Mike Bertram. “He made history come alive, but more importantly, he made every student feel seen, valued, and capable of greatness.”

Current principal Steven Hubbell echoed the sentiment, stating, “Dave Thomson exemplifies the highest standards of excellence among educators… what is most remarkable is his ability to achieve all of this with a modest and humble demeanor.”

Tracey Collazos, a BHS alum who is now a teacher at the school, remembers him as both a student and a colleague. “Dave Thomson is a legend. Ask any student who walked through his door,” she said. “He made history come alive through passionate lectures peppered with fascinating anecdotes… I was Mr. Thomson’s student and later, his colleague. What a privilege! I still carry his lessons, on history and on life, with me today.”

His leadership and high expectations inspired those he worked with. “I assisted Dave on the WASC accreditation document when he chaired the evaluation process, and I wrote and edited sections of the Burbank High Centennial book,” recalled English teacher Paul McNiff. “For both projects, I witnessed Dave’s organizational skills, high expectations, and ability to inspire others. Those who have worked for or with Dave put forth their best effort because they see Dave’s hard work and passion.”

Retired BHS social studies teacher Rich Sarquiz described his leadership style as impactful and lasting. “Dave was a silent leader. He led by example,” Sarquiz noted. “He demonstrated that hard work on our part and making connections with students was required for student success in the classroom. Due to Dave, this attitude became evident at BHS for decades.”

For many, Thomson’s impact is still felt on campus today. “For years, new Bulldog teachers were sent by their mentor teachers to observe him and to learn from the very best,” McMenamin noted. “His presence is still felt at our school through teaching methods that are still in use today.”

With the board’s approval secured, the project committee has now launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $25,000 by late winter 2026 to cover the costs of new signage and other updates to the library.

An account has been created through the Burbank High webstore for direct donations. The organizers also encourage the thousands of former students, parents, and staff who knew Mr. Thomson to help spread the word.

To support the Dave Thomson Library Naming Project, you can donate here.

To stay updated on the project’s progress, you can join the official community groups on Facebook and Instagram, or follow the project on X (formerly Twitter).

A dedication ceremony will be held once the project is complete to formally celebrate the renaming and honor the enduring legacy of Dave Thomson.