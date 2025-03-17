Burbank High School Drama Announces “Hamlet” at the Colony Theatre

ANNOUNCING THE PLAY OF ALL PLAYS…with swords, poison, and madness, but also disco, Gregorian Chants, and Led Zeppelin! To be present or not to be, that is the only question. This April 4th-12th, Burbank High School’s (BHS) Drama Department presents Shakespeare’s Hamlet in the Colony Theater. Freely cut and adapted by director Donovan Glover, this production promises to be exciting, accessible, and bold. Supported by a bevy of acclaimed designers, coaches, and choreographers, the brilliant BHS actors have formed a true artistic ensemble; one that will both impress and amaze.

In addition, BHS Drama has teamed up with BHS Art classes to create a Hamlet-themed art exhibit in the Colony’s Lobby. Arrive early to ogle before delving into the depths of Hamlet’s mind.

Performance are as follows:

Fri. April 4th @ 7:00pm

Sat. April 5th @ 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Thur. April 10th @ 7:00pm

Fri. April 11th @ 7:00pm

Sat. April 12th @ 2:00pm



Don’t miss this thrilling and profoundly theatrical experience!

For tickets and more information on BHS’s Hamlet visit: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/burbank-high-school/67816e1a8be0090f6c339282/tickets#/productions-view