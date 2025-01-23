Burbank High School Drama Department Presents the BHS One-Act Festival

The Burbank High School (BHS) Drama Department proudly announces the highly anticipated BHS One-Act Festival, a showcase of seven original short plays that are entirely written, directed, designed, and performed by the talented students of BHS.

This creative celebration of theater will feature four performances:

Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 PM

Friday, January 31st at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 1st at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Each one-act play is a testament to the creativity and dedication of the students, offering audiences a diverse lineup of compelling stories and exceptional performances. Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, or thought-provoking storytelling, the BHS One-Act Festival promises something for everyone.

Tickets and More Information Tickets for the BHS One-Act Festival are available online at: https://onthestage.tickets/burbank-high-school/individual-tickets.

Join us in celebrating the incredible artistry of our students. Don’t miss this opportunity to support local talent and experience the magic of live theater at Burbank High School.