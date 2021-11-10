Burbank High School Jazz Band Gets Ready To Groove With Swing Night

The Burbank High School Jazz Band hosts its long-running, popular event, Swing Night, which features live music, dinner and dancing, on Friday evening, November 12.

“Swing Night is a tradition at BHS that I wanted to be sure continued as the new IMA director,” commented Annie Cavanaugh, who took over the Instrumental Music teaching spot in Fall 2020 after teaching music for five years at McKinley, Disney and Providencia Elementary Schools.

“We’re changing it a little and hope everyone enjoys the change,” she added. “There is a fire, an energy in the IMA program now that we have returned to in person school. Making music together is back and better than ever.”

The two-hour event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature about 90 minutes of music from the 16-member Burbank High School Jazz Band, under the baton of the new director Max Fourmy.

The band will play mostly jazz standards from the 30s and 40s with a mix of modern jazz, according to Cavanaugh.

The BHS Jazz Band features a lot of graduating seniors and a variety of instruments including saxophones, trombones, trumpets, guitar, electric and upright bass, drumset, percussion and piano.

Swing Night offers options for dinner and dessert, with individual tickets costing $30. VIP seats, which are located closer to the band, are $40. The event will be held outdoors on the Burbank High School Quad.

“Anyone can get up and dance when the Jazz Band is playing,” Cavanaugh said.