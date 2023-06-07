Burbank High School Students Honored with Dellinger Scholarship Awards

Isabel Nargizian, Yogini Vazirani and Sungjoo Yoon, from Burbank High School, have each been awarded the Dellinger Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Dellinger Scholarship honors Judith and Ernest Dellinger – beloved members of the Burbank community who have generously supported Burbank students, arts programs, and community activities, both during their careers and after their retirement. The “pay it forward” inspiration for the scholarship was a natural result of the acts of love and compassion modeled by the Dellingers over the years.

Before retiring in 2005, Mrs. Dellinger was a teacher at Emerson Elementary School and in the Burbank Unified School District for 36 years. She was known for always incorporating music, creativity and kindness into the unique classroom environment she created.

In 2015, ten years after her retirement, as students from Mrs. Dellinger’s last class were about to graduate from high school, Mrs. Dellinger announced that she and Mr. Dellinger had set aside the funds to help each student from that class attend college. This remarkable gift was yet another lesson for her students. It led the students and their families to the idea of establishing the Dellinger Scholarship to assist hard working Burbank Unified School District graduates who value education, demonstrate a high level of academic achievement, engage in community service, and emulate the Dellingers’ generous spirit.

Since its inception in 2017, the Dellinger Scholarship has been awarded to 15 students.

For more information about the scholarship: www.cfverdugos.org/dellinger-scholarship-fund/