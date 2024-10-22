Burbank High School’s SkillsUSA Club Shares Recent Accomplishments

At Burbank High School, the SkillsUSA club plays a vital role in the growth and development of its members. By offering a platform where students can showcase their talents, the club emphasizes leadership, teamwork, and technical skills, preparing students for success both in their careers and personal lives. With a focus on public speaking, project management, and critical thinking, SkillsUSA equips young people with the tools they need for lifelong success.

Incredible Achievements in 2024

This year, the Burbank High School SkillsUSA chapter saw an impressive number of accomplishments in both regional and state competitions, underscoring the dedication and talent of its members. These successes highlight the diverse range of skills developed within the club—from health services to dentistry to public speaking.

Here are some of the standout accomplishments from our chapter:

Jacqueline Papazian and Lili Andreasyan took part in the Community Action Project , focusing on mental health awareness within Armenian culture. Their project addressed how mental health is often considered a taboo subject in their community, offering valuable insights and raising awareness. Their efforts earned them 1st place in regionals and 2nd place in state , showcasing their ability to tackle complex issues and present them with clarity and passion.

Artin Matossian displayed his exceptional talent in the field of dentistry, showcasing his technical abilities and knowledge. His strong performance earned him 1st place in regionals and 3rd place in state, proving his commitment to the health sciences and his future potential in the dental field.

Gayane Mkrtchyan demonstrated her expertise in vital signs and basic health care skills. Her attention to detail and ability to perform critical tasks under pressure helped her secure 2nd place in regionals, highlighting her growth in healthcare knowledge and practical skills.

Renu Dommeti took part in the speech competition, where she delivered an impressive extemporaneous speech. The ability to think on her feet and present a powerful message required strength and confidence, earning her 3rd place in regionals. Renu's success showcases the value of public speaking and communication training within the club.

In the Health Services cluster, the team of Chloe Keshishian, Melania Akopyan, and Kristine Khoudagulyancreated a project centered on organizing a Free Health Check Day. Their initiative brought attention to the importance of accessible healthcare and demonstrated their teamwork, dedication, and practical knowledge in the health field, earning them 8th place in regionals.

These achievements not only celebrate the technical and soft skills our students have mastered but also emphasize the impact of SkillsUSA in fostering future leaders. The success of our chapter reflects the determination and growth of each member, and as we look ahead, we aim to continue building on these accomplishments. Fundraising and community outreach will play a key role in further developing the opportunities available to our members.

To support our members and expand opportunities, we are fundraising through the Dress for Success Closet, a donation-based program that provides high school students with access to free formal and business attire. The BUSD Dress for Success Closet Program offers gently used or new clothing donated by the Burbank community, helping students feel confident for interviews, internships, NAF Dress for Success days, or even homecoming and prom.

Students can select clothing at no cost, and they also receive guidance on choosing professional attire for various work-related experiences.

How You Can Help:

Donate gently used or new business attire to Room 1-208 at JBHS or Room 1-320 at BHS.

Your support will help provide students with the resources they need to succeed and grow through programs like SkillsUSA.

We are proud of what our students have achieved and are excited to see how their participation in SkillsUSA will continue to shape their futures.