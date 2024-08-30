Burbank High Student to Have Film Shown in New York’s All American High School Film Festival

Burbank High School senior, Selah Turner, has recently been accepted into the world’s largest student film festival, The All American High School Film Festival. Selah’s first short film, which had a budget of $0, was accepted into the festival that will take place October 19-20 in New York City.

The film, “Are You Sorry?” was written by Burbank High School 2024 graduate Nathan Zeceña and the production team included members of the BHS Film Club. Selah directed, produced and edited the short film.

“Are You Sorry?” will premiere in the AMC Theater in Times Square on October 19th. The festival is a multiple day event with opportunities to meet and network with other young filmmakers from around the world. In addition to the film’s premiere, Selah plans to attend the Teen Indie Awards Night where she could potentially be awarded a college scholarship.

Selah will be representing the city of Burbank at this festival in October and this is something our wonderful community can celebrate and support. She is currently raising funds to be able to attend the festival in October, which has multiple events, each requiring a separate ticket to purchase.

Here is a link to her GoFundMe page:

https://gofund.me/902b07f4