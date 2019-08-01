Burbank High Welcomes Dr. Tom Crowther to Top Job

Burbank High School’s new principal, Dr. Thomas Crowther, former Principal of Toll Middle School in Glendale, is ready to take the helm.

As a former Burbank High School Assistant Principal, it was always a passion of his to return to Burbank High School, so when the opportunity presented itself he readily applied for the position. His children currently attend Burbank schools and he is also happy that they will have the same schedule as the rest of his family. He is also a product of the Burbank school system.

As a previous classroom teacher for ten years and working in school administration for nine years, Dr. Crowther is more than qualified to be Burbank High’s Principal. He said the biggest initial challenge he has at Burbank High School is getting to know the faces of 2500+ students as well as the 100+ staff and faculty and to form a more cohesive family atmosphere.

Burbank High School just underwent a WASC Accreditation process and received amazing test results which are very exciting news. He is proud of the caliber of the Burbank High teaching staff and administrators and looks forward to working closely with them.

When asked of the growing concern about drugs and vaping, Dr. Crowther said he plans to meet with all authorities concerned to eliminate misinformation and educate parents and students of the legitimate dangers of vape products to curb or reduce usage. “We will work with BPD School Resource Officer Dustin Rodriguez, the District Office, the Director of Student Services, faculty and staff to develop consistent messaging and consequences when students make bad decisions, as well as getting support for those already hooked who want to stop but don’t know how to.”

In a perfect world, social media and cell phones would have their place and not occupy the majority of students free time although he understands how difficult that would be. Addiction is not too strong a word for this usage. Also, students should know that once you put it out there on social media it remains there forever.

Burbank High School has an excellent sports record and Dr. Crowther, being a big sports fan, expressed the importance of being visible and supportive of the school’s sports programs.

He was pleased to note that we are already competing for CIF every year. He was also pleased to note that Steven Hubbell (Assistant Principal, Athletics & Activities) is supporting their hard-working coaches. Bruce Breeden and Patrick McMenamin (The Schools Athletic Directors) are also working to support the students

Dr. Crowther expressed the importance of every student making the most of their time at Burbank High School, making every day count, and leaving with a goal, understanding that there is a whole world at their fingertips.