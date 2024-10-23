Burbank Hires New Library Services Director

The City of Burbank is proud to announce Eric Lashley as its new Library Services Director. With over 25 years of experience in library management, arts and culture programming, and community engagement, Lashley brings a proven leadership and innovation track record.

Lashley holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Throughout his career, he has revitalized libraries by fostering community connections, leading dynamic teams, and implementing forward-thinking programs. His leadership at both the Paso Robles City Library and the Georgetown Public Library in Texas highlights his ability to transform libraries into vibrant community hubs through creative programming, innovative partnerships, and exceptional service.

At the Paso Robles City Library, Lashley launched a mobile outreach service model and was asked to create a public art program to bring creativity into the heart of the community. During his tenure at the Georgetown Public Library, Lashley not only planned and designed the library facility but also guided the development of the Georgetown Art Center. His visionary work helped earn the library the prestigious 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the highest honor awarded to libraries and museums in the nation. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Lashley was named Texas Librarian of the Year in 2019 by the Texas Library Association.

“I’m thrilled to join the Burbank community and collaborate with the talented staff across the city’s three branches,” said Lashley. “Libraries are essential spaces for learning, connection, and inspiration, and I look forward to continuing that mission here in Burbank.”

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess expressed his enthusiasm for Lashley’s appointment, stating, “We conducted a nationwide search, and the caliber of candidates was outstanding. Eric’s experience with library construction projects will be invaluable as we explore the potential development of a new central library and civic center. His expertise will help guide us through the design and planning phases, ensuring we create a space that meets the community’s needs while continuing to build on Burbank Public Library’s strong legacy.”

Lashley will officially become Library Services Director on December 2, 2024, succeeding Melissa Potter, who has served as interim Director since July 2024.