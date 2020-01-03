Burbank Holds Public Chanukah Celebration

On December 28th between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Burbank held a public Chanukah celebration which included a 10 foot Menorah.

The community was invited and over 100 people gathered on Palm Avenue and San Fernando Road to celebrate Chanuhah, the Festival of Lights. Participants included State Senator Anthony Portantino and Mayor Sharon Springer, Vice Mayor Bob Frutos and Council Member Jess Talamantes.

Rabbi Shmuel Kornfeld of Chabad Temple led Chanukah songs with his family and residents. Traditional potato latkes, jelly doughnuts, coffee and cocoa were served to all.

Chanukah celebrates the rededication of the temple over two thousand years ago after it was destroyed by the army of Greek King Antiochus IV who denied the Jews (Judah and the Macacabees) their right to worship and murdered them for it.

When it came time to light the Ner Tamid (a light that hangs in front and above thea ark in a synagugue and is symbolic of the presence of God, one jar of pure oil was found, only enough to burn for one day.

But that oil burned for eight days before new oil could be prepared ; therefore the significance of the menorah and its eight candles.