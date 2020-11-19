Burbank Holiday Baskets Program Asks For Volunteers And Donations

There is still time left to adopt a family for the Burbank Coordinating Council annual Holiday Baskets program, the BCC announced on Thursday, November 19. Those interested in adopting a family may do so until the close of the program on December 12.

Donations of food, clothing, gifts, gift cards or cash donations to support the Holiday Baskets program are desperately needed, according to the BCC. Donations may be made via PayPal on the BCC website.

Gift donations may be made through the BCC Amazon Wishlist or by dropping off to the Burbank Coordinating Council directly.

The Burbank service group will also be collecting donations of food and gifts at South Hills Church on Saturday, November 21, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Donations may be made by contact-less drop off/drive-through at the church parking lot located at 222 South Victory Boulevard in Burbank.

The BCC asks for food donations to be pre-packed by donors in reusable shopping bags, fitting three types of assortments, labeled as Bag 1, Bag 2 or Bag 3.

Bag 1 should include canned vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce, canned soup, gravy packet, canned tuna or chicken, bag of rice, bag of beans, stuffing and macaroni and cheese.

Bag 2 should include peanut butter, jelly, pancake mix, pancake syrup, cake or brownie mix, oatmeal, canned fruits, cranberry sauce and canned sweet potatoes.

Bag 3 should include toilet paper, napkins, laundry pods/soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap or bodywash, toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand sanitizer gel or wipes.

Those interested in adopting a family can do so on the BCC website. Currently, the website says the deadline is December 1, but communication from BCC members on November 19 said families may be adopted until delivery day on December 12.

Volunteers are also needed to transport food bags and gifts to the Joslyn Adult Center on Friday, December 11, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Volunteers are also needed to help with drive-through distribution of Holiday Baskets on Saturday, December 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“For over 80 years, the Burbank Coordinating Council has been helping families in need. In today’s economic times, we need even more community support than ever for our volunteer-run, Holiday Basket program,” explained Holiday Basket Co-Chairs Janet Diel and Socorro Oseguera.

“Each year, through our partnership with organizations and members of the community, we supply Holiday baskets to over 500 families whose children are on the free or reduced-cost lunch programs in our schools,” they added. “The program matches up needy families in our community with individuals, families, and organizations that are willing to adopt families by providing them with food for the Holidays and gifts for their children.”

More information on the Burbank Coordinating Council and the Holiday Baskets program can be found on the organization website.