Burbank Homicide Suspect and Victim have been Identified

Burbank Police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in the

early morning hours of July 21, 2020, which left two people dead and one in critical condition.

On July 21, at about 1:25 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 900 block of Cambridge Drive

after receiving a report of a possible gunshot heard in the area. Police officers arriving on-scene

encountered a man in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in

addition to a man and woman who were found in an upstairs bedroom, both suffering from

gunshot wounds.

The two men were pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to a Los Angeles County USC Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition. Three minors in the home, ages 17, 13, and 7, were taken into protective custody by police and have since been reunited with family.

The man inside the home who was shot to death has been identified as 41-year-old Armen

Sahakyan of Burbank. The identity of the woman, who is Sahakyan’s wife, is not being released.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found deceased in the driveway

as Edward Lopez, a 34-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Lopez is a suspect in this homicide,

which does not appear to be a random act. His motive remains unclear.

Police Chief Scott LaChasse informed the Police Commission Tuesday evening Lopez was dressed in all black clothing he had gloves on and a black covering around his head it has yet to be determined if he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot or was inside the home when shot. LaChasse told The City Council on Tuesday that Suspect Lopez was recently released from Federal Prison and had a lengthy rap sheet.

Armen Sahakyan was involved in a Federal Court Case back in February of 2019 when he turned himself into Burbank Police Department on a Federal Warrant, that case was involving his involvement in a 2016 credit card skimming scheme on the East Coast.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department

Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.