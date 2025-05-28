Burbank Honors Holocaust Victims with Powerful Days of Remembrance Ceremony

The Burbank Human Relations Council continues to highlight the importance of Holocaust education through the Days of Remembrance program, held this year on May 13, 2025, at the First Christian Church in Burbank. Pastor Brandon Johnson and his congregation graciously hosted the event, welcoming the community to begin the evening of reflection and remembrance.

Pastor Brandon Johnson, Wendy Kouts, Marsha Ramos, Genie Benson and Assemblymember Nick Schultz. Photo courtesy of Burbank Human Relations Council.

Marsha Ramos, President of BHRC, opened the program with heartfelt remarks. “Our Days of Remembrance gathering is a very important and significant sign of unity in our community. Together we acknowledge and remember that the Holocaust was the planned, systematic attempt by the Nazis to annihilate the Jewish people and to eradicate every single vestige of Jewish life and culture from the world.” She stressed the importance of interfaith leaders and congregations and civic leaders coming together as a powerful sign of unity and hope and added that all must work together as a city, nation, and world to show that hate, bigotry, and persecution has no home in our hearts; each of us has the capacity to act humanely even in the face of a hellish crisis.

Following her remarks, Assemblymember Nick Schultz addressed the audience, speaking to the enduring importance of Holocaust remembrance and the role it plays in shaping a more just and compassionate society.

The annual commemoration included 15 religious co-sponsors. Participating faith leaders included Burbank Temple Emanu El, First Christian Church, First Methodist Church of Burbank, Little White Chapel, North Hollywood Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, St. Finbar Catholic Church, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Leon’s Armenian Cathedral, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Temple Beth Emet, Unity Burbank Center for Spiritual Awareness, and Westminster Presbyterian Church each read a poignant line from an adapted version of Rabbi Harold S. Kushner’s “Prayer to the World.”

Genie Benson, executive producer of Survivors, and Wendy Kouts, the play’s playwright and producer, pose for a photo with the two actors who performed dramatic vignettes from the production and a Holocaust survivor in attendance.

Days of Remembrance Committee Co-Chairs Beth Marcus and Orit Yefet introduced the evening’s keynote speakers: Wendy Kouts, playwright and producer, and Genie Benson, executive producer of the play “Survivors.” Commissioned in 2017, Wendy Kouts wrote “Survivors” as a powerful educational tool to preserve Holocaust memory. Today, the play has grown into five independent touring productions. Wendy considers the creation and launch of “Survivors” to be her greatest responsibility and honor.

Genie Benson, the daughter of Holocaust survivors Sidonia and Lewis Lax, envisioned expanding the project as a tribute to her parents. Sidonia Lax made a lasting impact by sharing her story with thousands of students, guiding them through an emotional journey into one of history’s darkest chapters. In honor of her legacy, “Survivors” was recently performed at both Burbank High School and John Burroughs High School.

To deepen the audience’s experience, two talented actors performed moving vignettes from the play, allowing attendees to bear witness to the horrors of the Holocaust through the lens of personal testimony and dramatic storytelling.

Each candle lit during the Days of Remembrance ceremony holds deep significance—honoring the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, the survivors and their families, and all victims of hatred, persecution, and war.

The program also featured a universal symbol of remembrance — the lighting of candles. The first six candles in the candelabra honored the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. Lighting the first candle was Gabriela Karin, a 94-year-old survivor whose powerful story includes months spent hiding in a small apartment across the street from the Nazi-Slovak Gestapo. She survived thanks to the courageous and selfless actions of Karol Blanar.

The remaining five candles were lit by the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, including Genie Benson, Mae Chester, Jessica Langer, Lew Murez, and Diana Weinberg, each representing the enduring legacy of survival, remembrance, and hope.

George Saikeli, a Lebanese American and past president of BHRC, lit the seventh candle in solemn remembrance of the non-Jewish victims of the Holocaust. This included the righteous Christians, Catholics, Roma, LGBTQ individuals, people with mental and physical disabilities, political dissidents, and countless others who were persecuted and murdered by the Nazi regime. The seventh candle also served as a tribute to all who have suffered from hatred, and to the millions of innocent lives affected by violent conflict and war around the world.

Rena Strober sang at the Days of Remembrance event.

The program also featured beautifully performed musical pieces by Rabbi Janet Bieber and Rena Strober, who was accompanied by pianist Robyn Kreisberg. While the evening was filled with deep emotion and thoughtful reflection, it concluded on a powerful and uplifting note.

Reverend Brandon Johnson expressed heartfelt thanks to all in attendance for their commitment to remembrance, witness, and truth. He gave special recognition to the survivors and their families for courageously sharing their stories and for the love they continue to bring into the world.

His final words resonated deeply: “As you leave here tonight, the Burbank Human Relations Council reminds you to continue to sow seeds of peace, love, and compassion.” As a symbolic gesture, student greeters from Burbank High School handed out small paper hearts embedded with real seeds to everyone in attendance.