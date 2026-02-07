Burbank Hosts Third Annual Adaptive Sports Expo

On Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the third annual Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo. This free and public event will take place at McCambridge Park located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

The Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo is a fun-filled day of sporting activities for participants of all ages and abilities. Activities include wheelchair rugby, adaptive tennis, adaptive pickleball, power wheelchair soccer, chair yoga, adaptive martial arts, para fencing, and more. In addition, a resource fair with informational booths will be available throughout the Expo.

“The Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo reflects the best of our community,” said Mayor Tamala Takahashi. “This event is about removing barriers and celebrating inclusive athleticism, by creating opportunities where people of all ages and abilities can participate, compete, and enjoy sports and recreation. We’re proud to be innovators in the space of adaptive sports and inclusive programming. And we are thrilled to see the Expo continuing to grow, welcoming even more athletes this year than ever before.”

“The City of Burbank is proud to host the third annual Adaptive Sports Expo, continuing our commitment to providing innovative and inclusive opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director for the City of Burbank. “We were honored to have received the Helen Putnam Award of Excellence last year and with this event gaining increased attention each year, our hope is that adaptive sports and recreation continues to grow in more communities. We are grateful for our partners—Triumph Foundation, SoCal Adaptive Sports, Hearts for Sight, the Burbank Tennis Center, Angel City Sports, and the Burbank Advisory Council on Disabilities —whose continued support makes it possible for participants to break barriers and achieve their goals.”

Registration is currently open and participants of all abilities are welcome to participate in this free event. The first 300 registered participants will receive giveaway bags and an official event t-shirt. Registration also includes a free lunch for all participants. Volunteer opportunities are also available to individuals 14 years and older to support this event through event setup, assisting participants, and helping run various sports and activities. Various sponsorship opportunities are still available for both individuals or organizations interested in tiered levels of support and participation. For participant, volunteer, and sponsorship registration, please visit www.burbankparks.com.

Through initiatives like the Adaptive Sports Expo, the City of Burbank aims to raise awareness about the capabilities of people living with disabilities, challenge stereotypes, and promote a more inclusive society.

For more information about this event and to register, visit www.Burbankca.gov/BASE or call 818-238-5300