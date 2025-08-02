Burbank Housing Authority Accepting Referrals For The Foster Youth To Independence (Fyi) Initiative

The Burbank Housing Authority will be opening its HCV waiting list to accept referrals for the Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) initiative starting Monday, August 4, 2025. This program provides housing assistance on behalf of eligible youth (young adults) with a history of child welfare involvement that are homeless or at risk of being homeless. Eligible households receive rental assistance and supportive services for a period of 36 months. Eligible households may receive up to an additional 24 months of rental assistance if they meet certain requirements.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the FYI Initiative, youth (young adults) must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age.

Left foster care, or will leave foster care within 180 days, in accordance with a transition plan described in section 475(5)(H) of the Social Security Act; and

Be homeless or is at risk of becoming homeless at age 16 or older.

Services Provided:

Rental Assistance: 36-60 months of Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance.

Supportive Services: Access to case management, life skills training, and resources that support education, employment, and independent living

Referrals:

Referrals for the FYI Initiative must be submitted through The Department of Child and Family Services.

Interested parties may email thp-plus-closedcases@dcfs.lacounty.gov to initiate the referral process. We encourage eligible individuals and agencies to reach out as soon as possible. Applications will not be available at the Burbank Housing Authority office.

For more details on the FYI program, please visit Burbankca.gov or call (818) 238-5160.