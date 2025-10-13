Burbank Housing Corporation Accepting Moderate Income Waiting List Applications for Affordable Housing Program

Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) has reopened its “Moderate” Income Waiting List for its Affordable Housing Program. Households earning 81-120% of the Area Median Income are eligible to apply. Eligibility is based on the household’s size and combined gross annual income, as set by the State of California for Los Angeles County.

Please view the income guideline chart below.

Applications must be submitted online via our website. To access the application, please visit https://www.burbankhousingcorp.org/moderatewl.

BHC is a 501(c)(3) Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) that operates an Affordable Housing Program in its 300+ affordable rental units spread across five focus neighborhoods in Burbank, CA. All vacancies in BHC units are filled with our income-based waiting list system, which allows applicants to be offered the first available unit in our properties. For more information about the waiting list, please contact the BHC office at (818) 559-2336 or info@burbankhousingcorp.org.

The opportunity to apply for the Burbank Housing Corporation’s Affordable Housing Program is offered without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, religion, ancestry, genetic information, source of income, age, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation or preference, gender identity, or disability, or any other basis prohibited by law.

If you are a person with a disability and require assistance completing the online application, please contact our office at (818) 559-2336 or info@burbankhousingcorp.org.