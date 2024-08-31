Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors and the Art in Public Places Committee Vacancies

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors and the Art in Public Places Committee beginning August 30, 2024, through September 30, 2024. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, September 30, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the October 15, 2024 City Council Joint Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).