Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications to fill a scheduled vacancy on the Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors beginning September 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication to submit an application online or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in city hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

 

BOARD

 

TERM

NO. OF VACANCIES 

SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

 

FORM 700

 

Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors

 

 

2 year

 

1

 

None

 

Not Required

The deadline to submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, September 30, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. The appointment istentatively scheduled to be made at the October 13, 2020 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more thanone Board, Commission, or Committee atthe same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)

