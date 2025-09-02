Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors beginning September 2, 2025 through October 1, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, October 1, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the October 14, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors Information

The Burbank Housing Corporation Board of Directors was established by the Redevelopment Agency Resolution No. R-1878 to improve and preserve the affordable housing inventory in the City of Burbank and to provide community assistance and services within the Focus Neighborhoods in the City. The Corporation is a non-profit organization with a Board of Directors comprised of nine members. In accordance with its By-laws and Articles of Incorporation, the directors are appointed by different segments representative of the Burbank community: the Chamber of Commerce, the Ministerial Association, the Board of Realtors, Wesley Senior Housing, and the Advisory Council on Disabilities. The City of Burbank appoints two board members.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, by fax at (818) 238-5853, or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov