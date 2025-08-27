Burbank Housing Corporation Opens Applications for At-Large Board Position

The Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will begin accepting applications for its At-Large Board Member position starting Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m . This is an opportunity for dedicated individuals to contribute their skills, experience, and leadership to advancing affordable housing and community programs in Burbank.



About BHC

Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) is a private, non-profit community housing developer providing affordable housing and resident services to low- and moderate-income households in Burbank, CA. Since 1997, BHC has positively impacted local neighborhoods and offered essential programs that support residents and families.

BHC is guided by a nine-member volunteer Board of Directors, with members appointed from key segments of the Burbank community, including the Chamber of Commerce, Wesley Senior Housing, the City of Burbank, and BHC residents.



Board Member Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in affordable housing and a commitment to serving the Burbank community. Candidates must:

Live or work in Burbank (Current BHC residents are not eligible for this position)

Be 21 years of age or older

Be fluent in English

Demonstrate integrity and ethical leadership

Bring skills, expertise, or experience to further BHC’s mission

Attend bi-monthly board meetings on the 4th Tuesday every other month at 5:00 pm

Represent BHC at community events and outreach activities

How to Apply

Applications will be available for download beginning September 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. on the BHC website: www.burbankhousingcorp.org/blog/2025board

Completed applications must be submitted by Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. PST via email to info@burbankhousingcorp.org.

Following the application period, the BHC Staff & Board Committee will review all submissions. Selected candidates will be invited to interview and share their vision for affordable housing in Burbank.

Join BHC in shaping the future of housing in our community!