Burbank Housing Corporation Opens Waiting List Lottery for “Lower Income” Households

Between March 1, 2021, at 8:00 am PST and March 12, 2021, at 4:00 pm PST, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will be accepting applications for its “Lower Income” Waiting List Lottery. This waiting list lottery will allow households that qualify for “Lower Income”, 50-80% of the local average median income, to apply for a chance to get placed on the BHC Waiting List for its affordable housing program. The State of California for Los Angeles County sets the income limits annually.

BHC is a 501(c)(3) community housing development organization that owns and manages over 300 affordable rental units in Burbank, CA. The nonprofit operates an income-based waiting list system to fill all the vacancies in its properties. After its annual waiting list audit, BHC determined that there was enough space to accept new applications for its “Lower Income” waiting list in March 2021.

Due to high demand, the organization conducts a random lottery drawing to select a limited number of eligible applicants to be placed at the bottom of the BHC “Lower Income” Waiting List. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lottery applicants may only be submitted electronically via our website. For more information, please visit: https://burbankhousingcorp.org/2021lower/

Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for the waiting list lottery starting Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PST. After Friday, March 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. PST, the “Lower Income” Waiting List will close until further notice. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that so many households in our community are just one paycheck away from being homeless. Our openings have always demonstrated the great need for affordable housing but now, we anticipate the need has only increased” says Sylvia Moreno, executive director. A household can still wait several years on our waiting list but for many, this affordable housing opportunity is worth the wait.