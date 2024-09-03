Burbank Housing Corporation Seeks Community Member to Join Volunteer Board of Directors

Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) is currently accepting applications for a volunteer position on its Board of Directors. The organization is seeking an involved & qualified community member who is interested in supporting affordable housing solutions and the well-being of low and moderate-income families in Burbank.

The at-large board member is appointed based on their skills, expertise, and commitment to further the mission and objectives of the organization, rather than representing a specific constituency or affiliation. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Visit the BHC website to access the application and to learn more about the position. From September 3rd, 2024 until October 2nd, 2024 at 4:00 pm PST, applications for the at-large board member position may be submitted via email, mail, or fax.

https://www.burbankhousingcorp.org/post/2024board

Email: info@burbankhousingcorp.org

Mail: 1819 Grismer Ave. Burbank, CA 91504

Fax: (818) 559-9668

At-large Board Member Responsibilities:

Shape Policies: Work with a dedicated team of board members and staff to make strategic decisions that align with BHC’s mission.

Offer Skills & Expertise: Support affordable housing solutions via professional experience and skills

Build Awareness: Act as an ambassador, representing BHC at community events & meetings

Impact Lives: Play a vital role in improving the lives of low and moderate-income families.

At-Large Board Member Requirements:

Currently living or working in Burbank, CA

21 years of age or older

Fluent in English

Interested in the welfare of the entire BHC community

Able to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity in all Board activities

Able to offer skills, expertise, and experience to further the mission and objectives of the organization

Available to attend virtual board meetings on the 4th Tuesday of every other month at 5:00 pm.

Able to attend and represent BHC at community events and outreach activities

Following the October 2nd deadline, the BHC executive staff and Board of Directors will review all eligible applicants to determine the best candidate. Shortlisted candidates may be contacted for additional information or interviews during the selection process. For more information, please contact 818-559-2336 or info@burbankhousingcorp.org.

About Burbank Housing Corporation:

Burbank Housing Corporation is a community housing nonprofit organization committed to preserving and developing affordable housing opportunities for low and moderate-income families in Burbank. Through its initiatives and partnerships, BHC fosters a healthier and more inclusive community for all.