Burbank Housing Corporation to Open Affordable Housing Waiting List Lottery on July 7, 2025

Beginning Monday, July 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will open its 2025 Waiting List Lottery for households earning 15-120% of the Area Median Income. A complete and eligible application must be submitted by the deadline, July 21, 2025, no later than 4:00 pm PST, to be entered into the waiting list lottery.

Applications must be submitted online via our website. To access the application between July 7-21, 2025, please visit https://www.burbankhousingcorp.org/2025lottery.

BHC is a 501(c)(3) Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) that operates an Affordable Housing Program in its 300+ affordable rental units spread across five focus neighborhoods in Burbank, CA. All vacancies in BHC units are filled through our income-based waiting list system, which allows applicants to be offered the first available unit in our properties.

The application period has not yet opened, but eligible households are encouraged to prepare in advance for the upcoming opportunity. Applicants should begin reviewing income eligibility guidelines, gathering household member information (Full Names, Date of Birth, Monthly Gross Income, etc.), and ensuring access to a reliable internet connection to complete the online application.

Eligibility is based on the household’s size and combined gross annual income, as set by the State of California for Los Angeles County. Please view the included flyer to learn if your household qualifies for this waiting list lottery.

The opportunity to apply for the Burbank Housing Corporation’s Affordable Housing Program is offered without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, religion, ancestry, genetic information, source of income, age, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation or preference, gender identity, or disability, or any other basis prohibited by law.

If you are a person with a disability and require assistance completing the online application, please contact our office at (818) 559-2336 or info@burbankhousingcorp.org before the deadline.

Important Information for Applicants:

Only households that meet the above income requirements will be able to submit a lottery application.

Your application must be randomly selected during the lottery to be added to the BHC Waiting List. Eligibility does not guarantee placement on the waiting list or immediate housing.

There are no available units at this time. The BHC Affordable Housing Program is not immediate or emergency housing. The average wait time is 2 – 5 years.​

Paper or in-person applications are not available

. The BHC office is closed to the public. Late applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

For more information about the waiting list lottery, please contact the BHC office at (818) 559-2336 or info@burbankhousingcorp.org.