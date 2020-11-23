Burbank Human Relations Council Asks All To Stand Together Against Hate

The Burbank Human Relations Council has joined a larger Los Angeles County initiative with a gallery showing and online exhibition of posters supporting the theme “Stand Together Against Hate.” The event runs from November 30 through December 11 and is part of the L.A. County United Against Hate Week which is November 30 – December 6.

BHRC encourages Burbankers of all ages to create posters along the theme of “Stand Together Against Hate.” All mediums are welcome, from paint and crayons to markers, collage and mixed media.

“We aim to promote inclusion in both the people who submit AND in the materials use to create the works of artistic expression,” said BHRC Board member Suzanne Weerts. “We recognize that the diversity of our community makes Burbank stronger.”

“Each person living in our city has their own history, their own story and their own identity, and by celebrating our diverse backgrounds we create a deeper, more meaningful collective experience for all our residents,” she said.

“BHRC recognizes that standing up for what is right is a unifying force, and that expressions of solidarity make everyone feel welcome. The goal of L.A. County’s United Against Hate Week is to bring communities together to learn from each other, acknowledge local concerns and seek solutions together,” Weerts continued.

“It is part of why BHRC has asked the City of Burbank to consider supporting a Sundown Town Resolution acknowledging our past history so that we can move forward toward a future as an anti-racist and inclusive community.”

The exhibit will be held at Geo Gallery, located at 1545 Victory Boulevard. Poster drop off will be Saturday morning, November 28, at the gallery.

The Burbank Human Rights Council also has Choose Love/Be Kind and Hate Has No Home Here yard signs for those who are interested. Yard signs can be requested by emailing TheBHRC@gmail.com.

More information on the BHRC and the event can be found by visiting their website https:// burbankhumanrelationscouncil. org/.