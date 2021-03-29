Burbank Human Relations Council Asks Community To “Light The Darkness”

The Burbank Human Relations Council invites community members to post a drawing of a candle in their windows during the month of April as part of the “Light The Darkness” campaign.

“A lit candle is a universal symbol of remembrance,” explained Suzanne Weerts, Burbank Human Relations Council Board Member. “BHRC encourages every home and business to place an artistic rendering of a candle in their windows during the entire month of April 2021 as we recognize the Holocaust Days of Remembrance April 4-11 & our community commemoration April 27; and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24.”

The BHRC website has “inspirational video tutorials by local artists as well as a downloadable coloring sheet to help people create their own candle art and/or involve their children in this important act of remembrance,” she added.

“Throughout April, we hope to walk down streets throughout the city and see the paintings and drawings of candles in a variety of styles,” Weerts also said. “These candles will be a reminder to the world that the light of those that lived and then died will never be dimmed by time.”