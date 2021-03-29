Burbank Human Relations Council Asks Community To “Light The Darkness”

The Burbank Human Relations Council invites community members to post a drawing of a candle in their windows during the month of April as part of the “Light The Darkness” campaign.
“A lit candle is a universal symbol of remembrance,” explained Suzanne Weerts, Burbank Human Relations Council Board Member. “BHRC encourages every home and business to place an artistic rendering of a candle in their windows during the entire month of April 2021 as we recognize the Holocaust Days of Remembrance April 4-11 & our community commemoration April 27; and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24.”
The BHRC website has “inspirational video tutorials by local artists as well as a downloadable coloring sheet to help people create their own candle art and/or involve their children in this important act of remembrance,” she added.