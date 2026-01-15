Burbank Human Relations Council Celebrates Peace And Hope With Annual Pancake Breakfast

The Burbank Human Relations Council (BHRC) is hosting their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day I HAVE A DREAM Pancake Breakfast on Monday, January 19 from 8:30 to 11:30am at First United Methodist Church in Burbank.

Community members will be treated to the inspirational words of local Middle and High School student winners of the second annual I HAVE A DREAM poetry and literature scholarship contest and will get to see the emotive artistic interpretations of the theme by the winners in BHRC’s first MLK Day Art contest.

Students from local schools will share vocal and instrumental music to entertain the audience while Connie Barron Trimble serves up pancakes from her family’s famous recipe.

State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Oscar Macias will join BHRC in awarding student scholarships, and Rabbi Steven Jacobs, a part-time resident of Burbank, will be speaking about his experience marching with Dr. King in 1965.

“We’re excited to share this celebration of Dr. King’s life, his peaceful activism and commitment to Civil Rights,” said Laura Strobl, President of the Board of the Burbank Human Relations Council, “It is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, remember Dr. King’s profound words of wisdom, and listen to the words of Burbank’s young people who dream of a brighter future and a peaceful world.”

The event is supported, in part, by a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank, and many city and school district officials as well as local elected leaders will be at the breakfast to honor Dr. King’s legacy. Tickets for the breakfast are $10 in advance or $15 at the door ($10 for children.) FUMC is located at 700 N. Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank. Parking is available at the church or across the street at Burbank High School.

The Burbank Human Relations Council was established in 1958 and seeks to create a culture of inclusion, eliminate barriers that separate people from each other, build bridges of understanding, and promote equality through education and advocacy. For more information about BHRC or tickets to the breakfast, go to burbankhumanrelationscouncil.org or email thebhrc@gmail.com.