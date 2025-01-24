Burbank Human Relations Council Honors Dr. King’s Legacy with Inspiring Community Celebration

The Burbank Human Relations Council (BHRC) brought the community together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an event that celebrated history, creativity, and the collective spirit of Burbank. Held at First United Methodist Church, the gathering paid tribute to Dr. King’s vision and highlighted the BHRC’s enduring commitment to justice and equality.

Honoring a Legacy of Civil Rights Advocacy

The BHRC’s ties to the civil rights movement date back to 1965, when the organization sent its first Black president, Vernon Michel, to join the final leg of Dr. King’s historic march from Selma to Montgomery. More recently, in 2020, the BHRC authored the Sundown Town Resolution, unanimously passed by the Burbank City Council, which now hangs in City Hall as a reminder of the city’s progress toward inclusivity.

A Heartfelt Welcome

The event began with a warm welcome from Pastor Alex Powell of First United Methodist Church, who reflected on resilience in the face of adversity. He referenced the recent fires that destroyed Methodist churches in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, reminding attendees that a church is not a building—it is the people. Similarly, he said, the heart of Burbank lies in its community.

The Girl Scouts from Troops 163 and 26, led by 12-year-old Cadet Alice Greene, opened the program with the Pledge of Allegiance. BHRC also unveiled its new logo, designed by Romik Hacopian of Media City Design, symbolizing a fresh chapter in the council’s mission.

Creativity and Community Spirit

Artistic tributes to Dr. King created by students adorned the walls and served as table centerpieces. Contributions came from Tracy Sorenson’s 2nd-grade class at Jefferson Elementary, Michelle MacNeil’s 3rd-grade class at Washington Elementary, Sarah Schwartz’s 3rd-grade class at Edison Elementary, and students in local artist Jamie Butterworth’s Exploring Art classes.

In a poignant touch, flowers that would have been used for the canceled American Cinema Editors Awards Gala were donated by Mark Helfrich, a Burbank film editor and ACE Board member. The flowers were shared with attendees, offering hope to those affected by the recent fires.

Musical and Spoken Tributes

Muir Middle School students Sofia Dineshbabu Usharani, Maddie Hartwell, Emma Goldman, Audri Saratchandra, and Nola Bergh delivered stirring excerpts from Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Later, 2nd-grader Evelyn Gurevich captivated the audience with her heartfelt performance of My Heart Will Go On.

The event also celebrated the 99th birthday of Jim Lloyd, a longtime Burbank educator and former assistant principal at John Burroughs High School. The audience joined in singing a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to honor him.

Spotlight on Student Talent

BHRC debuted its first-ever I Have a Dream Essay and Poetry Contest, showcasing the talents of local middle and high school students. Winners included:

1st Place (High School, Poetry): Mridulaa Dineshbabu Usharani (Burbank High School) for I Dream of Love ($150 scholarship).

Mridulaa Dineshbabu Usharani (Burbank High School) for I Dream of Love ($150 scholarship). 2nd Place (High School, Poetry): Kayla Johnson (John Burroughs High School) for A Visionary Country ($100 scholarship).

Kayla Johnson (John Burroughs High School) for A Visionary Country ($100 scholarship). 3rd Place (High School, Poetry): Tacia Papaduopolous (Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy) for In This America ($50 scholarship).

Middle school essay winners were:

1st Place (Middle School, Essay): Tessa Pickering (Dolores Huerta Middle School) for My Dream for the World.

Tessa Pickering (Dolores Huerta Middle School) for My Dream for the World. 2nd Place (Middle School, Essay): Siddharta Reynolds (Dolores Huerta Middle School) for My American Dream ($100 scholarship). Siddharta also founded a charity, Sid and Buddies, to support children who have lost homes due to fires.

Siddharta Reynolds (Dolores Huerta Middle School) for My American Dream ($100 scholarship). Siddharta also founded a charity, Sid and Buddies, to support children who have lost homes due to fires. 3rd Place (Middle School, Essay): Charlie Berg (St. Finbar) for I Believe That All Bad Addiction Will Go Away.

A Collaborative Effort

The event was made possible by the dedication of BHRC Board members, including Marsha Ramos (Board President), Diana Abasta (Co-chair), Mike Chapman, Leeron Tal, Gloria Salas, Tim Murphy, Rabbi Mark Sobel, Roberta Reynolds, Laura Strobl, Brandon Johnson, and Suzanne Weerts (Co-chair and Emcee).

Volunteers like Connie Barron Trimble prepared her family’s signature buttermilk pancakes, with help from Denise Bergsrud, Julie Grene, and Martha Walter.

Distinguished Guests

Prominent attendees included Superintendent John Paramo, Board of Education members Armond Aghakhanian, Emily Weisberg, Laurette Cano, and Charlene Tabet, Director of Elementary Education and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Rebecca Harris, Assemblyman Nick Schultz, Mayor Nikki Perez, Senator Caroline Menjivar, Councilmembers Konstantine Anthony and Chris Rizzotti, retired Senator Anthony Portantino, City Clerk Kimberley Clark, and former Burbank mayors David Laurell, Marsha Ramos, Tim Murphy, and Emily Gabel Luddy.

A City United

Through music, art, and heartfelt reflections, the event honored Dr. King’s dream and highlighted the strength and compassion of the Burbank community. As Pastor Powell said, Burbank is more than its buildings—it is a city defined by its people, united in hope and love.