Burbank Human Relations Council Hosts “I HAVE A DREAM” Annual MLK Jr. Day Pancake Breakfast

“Courage is choosing to keep moving forward/Even when you’re scared/Even when the path isn’t easy/Even when everyone stays silent./Courage means stepping toward what’s right/Because your heart knows it matters.”

These are the words of Mane Tsaturyan, a 7th grader at St. Finbar School and the First Place winner in the Middle School category of Burbank Human Relations Council’s I HAVE A DREAM Poetry and Essay contest. Mane shared her poem in honor of Dr. King’s commitment to peaceful activism at BHRC’s annual MLK. Jr Day Pancake Breakfast on Monday, January 19.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

More than 250 community members and local elected officials were inspired by students who shared their hope for the future of our country, our city and for themselves. “We need to take matters into our own hands, rise up as a community, speak up against unjust things, just like Martin Luther King Jr. did,” said Siddharta Reynolds, a 7th grader at Dolores Huerta Middle School and a two-time BHRC essay contest winner.

The morning began with Girl Scouts Alice and Corinne Green leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Burbank High School 10th grader Marietta Gevorgian’s gorgeous rendition of The Star Spangled Banner and a warm welcome from Pastor Alex Powell of First United Methodist Church.

State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Oscar Macias joined BHRC Board member and event emcee Suzanne Weerts in awarding student scholarships.

John Burroughs High School 9th grader Angie McHale shared her second-place poem, declaring “My dream for America is to breathe peace and equality./Because we can be bright together./ Because we are human, we are equal and beautiful./ My dream for America is acceptance.”

BHRC President Laura Strobl, Rabbi Steven Jacobs, and Suzanne Weerts. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The first-place winner of the High school scholarship, Daniel Bagumyan, an 11th grader at Burbank High School, reminded the audience of the powerful lessons and opportunities made possible in pursuit of the proverbial American Dream. “As the son of immigrants, I assume my grandparents would never have expected to move away from their home to start fresh in a new land,” he said, “Armed with nothing but hope and a wrench, my family took up blue-collar work to survive. This country provided them the stability to buy our home and the chance to let their kids pursue extracurriculars instead of a job. It’s because of this country, and more importantly, because of my parents, that I’m able to take up extracurriculars that I care about. It’s why I’m allowed the opportunity to develop myself instead of worrying about supporting my family with groceries or living costs.”

This year was the first year that BHRC offered prizes to young visual artists, thanks to a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank. Elementary School honorees were Daniella Aghamalian, Melody Bowser, Emma Schulman, Mira Hovhannisyan, and Liam Barker from Joaquin Miller Elementary and Matiu Drake from Stevenson Elementary. Middle School Honorees were Parthenon Sakla, Maria Alekyan and Yeva Ghazarian all from John Muir Middle School. In the High School category, Burbank High Junior Elle Paris went home with the $100 second place scholarship, and Alina Olshansky, a freshman at Burbank High, received the $150 first place honor.

Queen of the Kitchen and Pancake Cook Extraordinare Connie Barron (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Connie Barron Trimble and her group of dedicated volunteers whipped up pancakes from her family’s famous recipe, which were devoured while guests enjoyed the a cappella stylings of John Burroughs High School’s award-winning MUSES as well as jazz music performed by Burbank High School’s Jazz Ensemble featuring Charlotte Hartwell, Riley O’Connor, Milo Phirman, John Blackstone, Cory Fonesca, Daphne Van Rijs and Luke Steel.

BHRC Board member Diana Abasta coordinated participation with principals, teachers, and student volunteers, and invited retired BUSD teachers to serve as the judges in the art and literature contests, including Bonnie Burrow, Kim Anderson, Sue Conway, Suzanne McHorney, and Tracy Sorenson. BHRC was also grateful to share pancakes with Police Chief Rafael Quintero, Mayor Tamala Takahashi, City Council members Konstantine Anthony, Nikki Perez, and Chris Rizzotti, as well as members of the Board of Education, President Abby Pontzer-Kamkar, Armond Aghakanian, Laurette Cano, Kelsey Olsen, and Emily Weisberg.