Burbank Invites Community Input for Sister City Partnerships

The City of Burbank is seeking public input to develop a vision for its Sister City partnerships and invites the community to participate in one of three upcoming meetings.

A Sister City partnership is a formal relationship between two cities established by City Council resolution. Burbank has established five Sister Cities since 1960 and is exploring ways to expand its impact by developing these partnerships to support areas such as economic development, tourism, cultural exchange, and learning.

The concept of Sister Cities was established in the 1950s by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to promote international cooperation. Burbank established its first Sister City with Solna, Sweden, in 1960, based on industries shared by the two cities, including airplane manufacturing and film production. This was followed by partnering with Incheon, Korea, in 1961; Gaborone, Botswana, in 1975; Ota, Japan, in 1983; and Arezzo, Italy, in 2023.

Members of the community are invited to provide their input on the future of Burbank’s interactions with its Sister Cities at an upcoming meeting. Registration is not required.

Saturday, January 20, at 11 am, at the Burbank Central Library, 110 N. Glenoaks Boulevard

Tuesday, January 23, at 3:30 pm, at the Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street

Thursday, January 25, at 7 pm, at the Burbank Central Library, 110 N. Glenoaks Boulevard

Input may also be provided by emailing sistercity@burbankca.gov. For more information on Burbank’s Sister City program, visit www.burbanklibrary.org/sistercity.