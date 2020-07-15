Burbank Issues Emergency Order to Close San Fernando Boulevard to Vehicle Traffic in the Downtown

The Burbank City Manager issued an Emergency Order to close portions of San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank from Magnolia Boulevard to Angeleno Avenue. The action provides for greater social distancing and increasing opportunities for outdoor dining, making it temporarily easier for restaurants

to add outdoor seating while still abiding by the County Department of Health restaurant protocols.

Beginning no sooner than 10:00 pm July 16, 2020, the following blocks of streets along

San Fernando Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic.

• Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue

• Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue

• Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard

Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue, and Magnolia Boulevard will

remain open to vehicular traffic. The closure of San Fernando Boulevard may continue

through Labor Day, September 7, 2020.

The City says “We have received many requests from the residents and businesses to close San

Fernando, we also surveyed our businesses in Downtown and almost all of them were in

favor of closing down the street” stated Justin Hess, Burbank City Manager, “This will

allow people more room for social distancing, outdoor dining and to walk more freely

within the increased space.”

Restaurants will still have to provide a plan and obtain a permit to use the City Right- of-

Way for dining space.

On July 14, the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance allowing dining on private property including parking lots and expanded outdoor dining on City sidewalks. This new Order will allow dining in public parking stalls on the closure blocks until September 7, 2020.

If a restaurant would like to apply for the permit, they should

contact the Economic Development Team who will provide them assistance and answer

questions at 818-238-5180.