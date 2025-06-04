Burbank Kiwanis Club Celebrates 103 Years with Western-Themed Gala

The Burbank Kiwanis Club will host its annual gala on July 12, 2025, at Oakmont Country Club, featuring a Western hoedown to commemorate 103 years of community service.

The event will support the club’s 50+ local programs, including school arts, scouting, scholarships, and community service initiatives. Attendees are invited to wear cowboy attire and help support Burbank’s longest-serving community organization.

Event Details: Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Location: Oakmont Country Club, Glendale.

Learn more about tickets, sponsorships and advertising opportunities on the Burbank Kiwanis Club website.