Burbank Kiwanis Gala Promises Fun, Philanthropy and Sports on April 6

Get ready to score big for Burbank and beyond at the Kiwanis Club’s high-spirited annual gala, to be held on Saturday, April 6 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. Whether you bleed Kiwanis blue or are simply in the mood for an evening of camaraderie and charity, this event promises to be an unforgettable affair.

According to Burbank Kiwanis Club President Ron Rothacher, the heart of this gala beats for the youth in our community. “Anytime we can guide youth on what’s required to be a good citizen, we’re helping our future,” Rothacher emphasized.

Proceeds from the event will fuel vital programs for local youth, including the six Key Clubs at area high schools like Burbank High School, Monterey High School, and the International School. With hundreds of high school students actively engaged in these Key Clubs, contributing roughly a thousand hours of volunteer work annually, the impact is profound. Additionally, funds raised support initiatives such as the club’s annual speech contest at John Muir Middle School, Burbank scouting programs, scholarships for vocational schools, and the beloved Family Fun Day and golf ball drop.

This year’s gala, under the stewardship of event chair and Kiwanis Club Past President Diane Cripe, adopts the spirited theme of “Salute to Sports.” Attendees are encouraged to sport their team colors proudly and unite with fellow supporters for an evening of amity and excitement. While cocktail attire is perfectly acceptable, guests can also opt for a more casual vibe by donning jeans and their favorite sports jerseys. Will the room be a sea of USC Trojans cardinal and gold, or will UCLA Bruins blue and gold reign supreme? The answer awaits those who join us, Cripe teased.

Amidst a delectable sit-down dinner and an array of libations available at the cash bar, guests can anticipate hitting the dance floor to the beats of a skilled DJ. However, the pinnacle of the evening undoubtedly lies in the silent and live auctions, coupled with a thrilling reverse opportunity drawing. Attendees will have the chance to snag remarkable items and experiences, all while contributing to impactful community projects.

The sports theme resonates throughout the auction items, offering savvy bidders the opportunity to score coveted prizes like prime Dodger tickets behind home plate, great seats at Rams and Chargers games, and even a football autographed by the legendary Marcus Allen. For those less inclined towards sports, enticing alternatives such as luxurious hotel stays and vacation home packages await.

Moreover, guests will have the chance to rub shoulders with esteemed sports personalities, including Rick Sessinghaus, renowned mental golf performance coach and PGA pro, alongside other surprise guests to be unveiled later. Guests can also enjoy a slow-motion 360-degree video booth, perfect for capturing and sharing memorable moments with loved ones.

Beyond local endeavors, the Burbank Kiwanis Club proudly champions global initiatives in partnership with Kiwanis International. These efforts include collaborating with UNICEF to combat Iodine Deficiency Disorders, a leading preventable cause of goiters and associated health issues, as well as supporting UNICEF’s mission to eradicate maternal and neonatal tetanus, a preventable disease claiming tens of thousands of lives annually.

Mark your calendars and prepare to make a difference while indulging in an evening of celebration and solidarity. The Kiwanis Club’s gala isn’t just an event; it’s an opportunity to uplift our community and beyond. Purchase tickets online or learn more on their website.